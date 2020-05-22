Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

Hackney Wick’s brutalist new London Overground station opens

London Underground

Tube drivers told they can refuse to work if they feel their safety is at risk Metro

Tory candidate wants guarantees Bakerloo Line extension won’t be scrapped News Shopper

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail: TfL and DfT foot the bill as financing talks continue Construction News

After a few weeks of lockdown silence, life is returning to Crossrail as test trains have started running through its tunnels once again. ianVisits

Crossrail has said a 36.7 per cent difference in the average median hourly pay between men and women on the project is “disappointing”. Construction News

Mainline / Overground

A new station on the Thameslink line for Brent Cross was given final approval by Barnet council last week. ianVisits

Quiet start to the week in London despite ramping up of rail capacity ITV

The huge new station that will link HS2 with the Elizabeth line and mainline rail services at Old Oak Common has received official planning approval. ianVisits

Coronavirus: LNER introduces mandatory ticket reservations BBC News

Network Rail is warning that it will be closing a section of railway in south-east London for 9 days in late July for upgrade works. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Coronavirus: Twenty busiest London train and Tube stations to avoid Sky News

Train and tube staff are putting passengers at risk by failing to check if items are stuck in doors, accident investigators have warned. The Telegraph

Sadiq Khan could make face coverings mandatory on London’s Tubes and buses Standard

Police question suspect over London rail worker’s coronavirus death The Guardian

A London Underground worker sacked for sexual harassment has been awarded £14,500 for his employer’s failure to conduct a timely and reasonable disciplinary investigation. Personnel Today

And finally: Industrial design studio PriestmanGoode has revised its Island Bay train seating to make it easier for commuters to social distance. Dezeen

Image above is from May 2018: Hackney Wick’s brutalist new London Overground station opens

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*