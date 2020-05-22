A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube drivers told they can refuse to work if they feel their safety is at risk Metro

Tory candidate wants guarantees Bakerloo Line extension won’t be scrapped News Shopper

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail: TfL and DfT foot the bill as financing talks continue Construction News

After a few weeks of lockdown silence, life is returning to Crossrail as test trains have started running through its tunnels once again. ianVisits

Crossrail has said a 36.7 per cent difference in the average median hourly pay between men and women on the project is “disappointing”. Construction News

Mainline / Overground

A new station on the Thameslink line for Brent Cross was given final approval by Barnet council last week. ianVisits

Quiet start to the week in London despite ramping up of rail capacity ITV

The huge new station that will link HS2 with the Elizabeth line and mainline rail services at Old Oak Common has received official planning approval. ianVisits

Coronavirus: LNER introduces mandatory ticket reservations BBC News

Network Rail is warning that it will be closing a section of railway in south-east London for 9 days in late July for upgrade works. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Coronavirus: Twenty busiest London train and Tube stations to avoid Sky News

Train and tube staff are putting passengers at risk by failing to check if items are stuck in doors, accident investigators have warned. The Telegraph

Sadiq Khan could make face coverings mandatory on London’s Tubes and buses Standard

Police question suspect over London rail worker’s coronavirus death The Guardian

A London Underground worker sacked for sexual harassment has been awarded £14,500 for his employer’s failure to conduct a timely and reasonable disciplinary investigation. Personnel Today

And finally: Industrial design studio PriestmanGoode has revised its Island Bay train seating to make it easier for commuters to social distance. Dezeen

