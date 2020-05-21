London’s nearest heritage railway, the Epping Ongar, has launched a campaign to save the steam trains from permanent closure.

The Epping Ongar Railway runs a fleet of steam and diesel trains along the former London Underground tracks between North Weald and Ongar, and had been hoping to eventually reconnect the line back to Epping again.

Due to the impact of the Coronavirus, the railway has been closed and unable to generate any income but still needs to undertake basic maintenance to track, bridges, stations, locomotives and carriages and to ensure that it is ready to operate safely when it reopens.

However, without any income the future of the Railway is now thought to be at risk and without any volunteers there is a real chance that it might not reopen.

They’ve now launched a campaign to raise £200,000 to ensure that it can reopen when the lockdown is finally over.

Since launching the appeal, almost 200 people have made donations ranging from £10 to £2,000 but the Railway still needs a lot more to reach its target of £200,000.

To support the railway, go here.