The huge new station that will link HS2 with the Elizabeth line and mainline rail services at Old Oak Common has received official planning approval. The station will have 14 platforms, a mix of six high-speed and eight conventional platforms, with a 850m long station box, and will be the largest brand new station ever built in the UK.

Under development for a couple of years, official planning approval was granted by Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) on Tuesday.

The new station will link HS2 with the Elizabeth line and National Rail services to the West Country/Paddington, is close to two planned new London Overground stations, and includes provision in the future for a link to Chiltern Railways via the Acton – Northolt line.

The six HS2 platforms will be situated underground with an integrated connection to the adjoining conventional station with its 8 platforms at ground level via a shared overbridge.

When operational, the station will be used by up to an estimated 250,000 passengers each day, and has been designed to accommodate the expected passenger growth to at least the 2040s.

They’re also building in some flexibility into the design to adapt for changing use, especially as the Old Oak Common area is developed, so some of the planned retail units can be removed to provide a new bridge from the station to the OPDC area.

The OPDC also approved two further planning applications, for lorry movements and for onsite road layouts which will be necessary for the operation and the flow of traffic on the station site. The plans also include two-way cycle routes.

A joint venture of Balfour Beatty, Vinci and Systra (BBVS) were awarded the contract to build the new HS2 station in September 2019 and, virus permitting, are set to begin work on site next month.