A new station on the Thameslink line for Brent Cross was given final approval by Barnet council last week.

Although outline approval already existed, the final decision was only taken on Wednesday at a planning meeting, for the new station which will support a new housing development at Cricklewood for 7,500 homes plus an extension of the Brent Cross shopping centre.

The new £40 million station, Brent Cross West will be just to the south of the North Circular road, and about half way between Hendon and Cricklewood stations.

Built with four platforms, of which two will be used by slow stopping services, it’s currently expected that the station will have a peak service of eight trains per hour and an off peak service of four trains per hour. That may be changed as the Thameslink operator franchise is up for renewal in 2021, and while the replacement operator will be required to serve the station, at this stage it’s too early to say how many trains will actually call there.

Initially, 8-car trains are expected to use the station, but it’s being built with the expectation that 12-car trains will be used on the Thamelink line.

The plans will also see a new public bridge over the railway tracks to the south of the station, which will be useful as the railway is currently a solid barrier all the way from Cricklewood up to Staples Corner.

A footbridge across the tracks for the station entrance will also be kept open as a public highway.

There is also the potential for the new station to link up with the West London orbital railway, if that’s ever approved, and passive provision has been included in the station design to allow for an additional two platforms to be added later if needed.

Last December, VolkerFitzpatrick signed a contract with Barnet Council to design and build the station, which is (covid-19 permitting) due to open in 2022, much earlier than an original intention of opening in 2031 following changes to the original plans for the area development.