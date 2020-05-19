Sitting on a box outside a large industrial shed in Thamesmead is a very large Thunderbird 4.

The shed in question is the home to a special effects and marketing company, Helix3D, and they made the large fibreglass model back in 2015 as part of a publicity stunt for ITV’s animated series, Thunderbirds Are Go!

Taylor Herring were the creative brains behind the idea and contracted Helix 3D to make the model. It’s not just a static thing though, but motorised and water proof – as the publicity stunt was to steer Thunderbird 4 along the Thames in April 2015.

It took the team some 6 weeks to build the model.

The result being the publicity friendly photos that ITV wanted for their TV series.

Unlike the TV show, this 15 foot long model of Thunderbird 4 wasn’t designed to go underwater – at least, not on purpose.

It seems to have been in storage ever since, until sometime last year when it was dusted off and put on top of a shed at the back of the factory.

The company didn’t respond to my enquiry as to why they chose to put it there, but at least we can delight in the curious sight of International Rescue’s underwater rescue craft ready to save the people of Thamesmead should they need it.

