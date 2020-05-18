Just around the corner from posh Fitzroy Square can be found this almost as posh quiet mews. A small gap in the rows of shops and houses with the BT Tower dominating the background.

The block the mews sits within was developed in phases, which is why a walk around can see the architecture change several times, from grand houses fronting Fitzroy Square, to decent middle-class properties on the sides, and rather cheaper blocks on the north side.

The north side was laid out first, around 1670, and even then a gap was left in the row of shops and houses for the expected mews that would come later.

The row of grand houses fronting onto Fitzoy Square came next, although development was delayed by the Napoleonic Wars, and much later the two sides of the block were filled in to create the modern appearance, with the mews hidden within.

The road surface still consists of granite setts. There is a strong sense of enclosure,

particularly since to the east and west the mews is overlooked by the tall townhouses fronting Fitzroy Street and Conway Street respectively.

The slight oddity about this particular mews is that it doesn’t seem to have any former stables buildings converted into homes — but is all redeveloped housing – especially the north side which is entirely modern.

To the south is a 19th century building that backs on to a private hospital, a tall, gabled late 19 th century building constructed from London stock brick with a round-arched entrance.

Of note around the corner is an independent craft beer pub, the Smuggler’s Tavern with s distinctive sailor statue on the front, which sounds like an old name, but is actually a recent rebranding of the Marquis of Cornwallis.

