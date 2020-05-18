We may be used to the family pet making impromptu appearances in video calls, but how about an actual farm joining in?

As a fund-raiser and awww-raiser, Stepney City Farm will join your office video call and give your work team a personal audience with their lambs, goats, donkeys, pigs, rabbits, ducks or chickens.

The city farm animals are available for personalised drop-ins to your online conferencing.

10 minute Corporate Meeting Cameo £100 donation. City farm manager, Tom will drop in with a surprise appearance from either the lambs, goats, donkeys, pigs, rabbits, ducks or chickens.

25 minute Virtual Private Tour £200 donation. You’ll get to meet the lambs, goat kids, and say hello to donkeys George and Dunstan.

45 Min Full Farm Tour £600 donation. Meet all of the animals, see what’s growing on the Farm, and learn fun and historical facts about the Farm.

Tours can be for as many participants as you like, and the farm says that they can join any virtual meeting platform that you choose.

If you want to boost flagging home-office moral, drop an email to [email protected] for availability and booking.

You’d be barrrrrmy not to.

(sorry)