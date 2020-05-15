You wait for ages to name something then two opportunities come along at once – a train and a TBM.

Name a train

The month marks the 1st anniversary of the new Azuma trains being in service on LNER, so they are offering you the chance to suggest a name for one of their trains.

Suggestions could perhaps reflect the history of the LNER route by honouring old names, or new ideas to pay homage to the communities and destinations — or someone you think deserves the honour.

Trainy McTrainface is banned.

To enter, fill in the form on this page before 1st June.

Name a tunnel boring machine

The shortlist of names in this case have been chosen, but which ones will be used?

The first pair of tunnel boring machines (TBMs) will be launched from a site near the M25 next year and drive a tunnel some 10 miles underneath the Chilterns in Buckinghamshire for the forthcoming HS2 railway.

Tradition dictates that TMBs are given female names, and you can choose from Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin, Florence Nightingale or Marie Curie.

To vote, go here.