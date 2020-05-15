A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Train union threatens strike action if staff and drivers are not protected The Guardian

False claim: Photos of crowds on London public transport taken on May 12 Reuters

Mainline / Overground

Not far from the south side of Heathrow, at Feltham, a new railway depot is being built, to increase capacity on the Waterloo to Reading and Windsor lines. ianVisits

HS1 has appointed Halpern to handle its consumer PR and influencer activity for London’s St Pancras International railway station. PR Week

Shadwell has two railway stations right next to each other, for the Overground and the DLR, and yet separate, and unsurprisingly, TfL has looked at how it could merge the two into one. ianVisits

DLR

Four arrests at Woolwich DLR station over firearms and drugs NewsShopper

Miscellaneous

TfL: The impossible finances of fighting a pandemic London Reconnections

Shocking moment man nearly gets hit by train after forcing open barrier at north London level crossing Standard

Jeremy Long is to retire as chief executive of MTR Europe, the company that will run the Elizabeth Line when TfL finally finishes construction of Crossrail. Times

Anti-HS2 campaigners woken by eviction squads clearing protest camps ITV

London Rail Worker Dies Of Coronavirus After Being Spat On Forbes

DB Cargo UK has opened a £7 million rail freight terminal in Cricklewood – its third facility in London – specifically to handle volumes of materials for construction supply chains. Logistics Manager

A four-part TV series on Channel 5 goes behind the scenes with Great Western Railway and Network Rail at London Paddington. Rail Advent

And finally: The man who sacked Harry Beck: Rethinking Harold Hutchison Bryars and Bryars

—

Image above is from June 2016: Unbuilt London: The High-Speed Railplane Monorail