A number of businesses and cultural venues that have had to close their doors are now selling tickets for use in the future.

To buy something today that can’t be used until probably later this year is not just a way of supporting organisations today, but also a strong vote of confidence that they can use when seeking support elsewhere — look at all these paying customers we have they can say.

But, importantly, it gives us all things to look forward to doing once more when the lock-down is finally over.

The Greater London Authority has a pay on its website listing organisations and businesses that have joined the Pay it Forward scheme, although there doesn’t seem to be any way to filter the list, so you need to work through the whole lot, which is a bit annoying if you’re looking for somewhere local to you.

Whether it’s paying for a meal today, supporting a cultural venue, or buying a coffee long before it’s ready to drink – there’s quite a range to choose from.

