London’s ancient provider of free lectures and talks, Gresham College has adapted to the lockdown and is keeping up the schedule, with online video lectures.

It hasn’t been a huge move for them as they already live-streamed their lectures, but the hardware was set up to do that from their halls in Holborn or the lecture hall in the Museum of London.

In lockdown times, the videos are streamed from the living rooms of the talkers from around London. To watch the live lectures, just go to the Gresham College website and watch online, no registration is needed.

The lectures typically last around an hour.

Artificial Intelligence and Religion

Professor Yorick Wilks

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 – 1:00PM

Diaghilev and Prokofiev: Return to Emotion

Professor Marina Frolova-Walker

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 – 6:00PM

What Medicine Can Learn from Restaurants about Care

Professor Roger Kneebone

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 – 6:00PM

A History of the Foot

Professor Joanna Bourke

Thursday, 14 May 2020 – 6:00PM

The Last Mile: Ensuring Access to Affordable Energy to Poor, Rural Communities

Professor Jacqueline McGlade

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 – 6:00PM

Perceptions, Expectations, and Discoveries

Professor Katherine Blundell OBE

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 – 1:00PM

The Cashless Society

Professor Richard Harvey

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 – 6:00PM

Hippocrates and Ancient Greek Medicine

Professor Edith Hall

Thursday, 28 May 2020 – 1:00PM

The Growth Mindset and the Abundance Mentality

Professor Alex Edmans

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 – 6:00PM

Diversity in the Legal Profession

Professor Jo Delahunty QC

Thursday, 4 June 2020 – 6:00PM

William And Mary: The Court Divided

Professor Simon Thurley CBE

Wednesday, 10 June 2020 – 6:00PM

Is Populism a Threat to Democracy?

Professor Sir Richard Evans FBA

Tuesday, 16 June 2020 – 6:00PM

De-radicalisation – Illusion or Reality?

Lord Carlile of Berriew QC

Thursday, 18 June 2020 – 6:00PM

There’s also an archive on YouTube of previous lectures.