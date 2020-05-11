London’s ancient provider of free lectures and talks, Gresham College has adapted to the lockdown and is keeping up the schedule, with online video lectures.
It hasn’t been a huge move for them as they already live-streamed their lectures, but the hardware was set up to do that from their halls in Holborn or the lecture hall in the Museum of London.
In lockdown times, the videos are streamed from the living rooms of the talkers from around London. To watch the live lectures, just go to the Gresham College website and watch online, no registration is needed.
The lectures typically last around an hour.
Artificial Intelligence and Religion
Professor Yorick Wilks
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 – 1:00PM
Diaghilev and Prokofiev: Return to Emotion
Professor Marina Frolova-Walker
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 – 6:00PM
What Medicine Can Learn from Restaurants about Care
Professor Roger Kneebone
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 – 6:00PM
A History of the Foot
Professor Joanna Bourke
Thursday, 14 May 2020 – 6:00PM
The Last Mile: Ensuring Access to Affordable Energy to Poor, Rural Communities
Professor Jacqueline McGlade
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 – 6:00PM
Perceptions, Expectations, and Discoveries
Professor Katherine Blundell OBE
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 – 1:00PM
The Cashless Society
Professor Richard Harvey
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 – 6:00PM
Hippocrates and Ancient Greek Medicine
Professor Edith Hall
Thursday, 28 May 2020 – 1:00PM
The Growth Mindset and the Abundance Mentality
Professor Alex Edmans
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 – 6:00PM
Diversity in the Legal Profession
Professor Jo Delahunty QC
Thursday, 4 June 2020 – 6:00PM
William And Mary: The Court Divided
Professor Simon Thurley CBE
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 – 6:00PM
Is Populism a Threat to Democracy?
Professor Sir Richard Evans FBA
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 – 6:00PM
De-radicalisation – Illusion or Reality?
Lord Carlile of Berriew QC
Thursday, 18 June 2020 – 6:00PM
There’s also an archive on YouTube of previous lectures.
