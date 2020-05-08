A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

RMT raises concerns over plans to ramp transport services after leaked report on passenger capacity Morning Star

Tube fares could rise as London reopens from the lockdown ianVisits

Tube drivers’ union brands Tory politician ‘disgraceful’ over driverless trains proposal Romford Recorder

One of the many things that HS2 will deliver to Euston is a new London Underground entrance in a much needed location – south of the Euston Road. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail chiefs have warned that Populous’s high-profile Sphere scheme in east London could compromise safety on the rail link Architects Journal (£)

Mainline / Overground

Protesters blocked the entrance to a HS2 site office, saying money should be diverted from the project to bolster health services battling the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters

Eurostar passengers will be required to cover their faces from Monday 4 May or risk being refused travel. BBC News

Miscellaneous

Survey shows Londoners more likely to wear face masks on public transport than in any other area of the country London TravelWatch

A snapshot of TfL tube and rail services in week 7 of lockdown. Diamond Geezer

The ghost stations hidden beneath London CNN

NHS superhero mural appears in Waterloo railway arch SE1

And finally: Energetic mouse gets exercise running the wrong way down King’s Cross escalator ITV

Image above is from May 2014: Walking through a Tunnel under the Thames