Images have been released showing the proposed new home for the Museum of London in Smithfield, near Farringdon station.

It’s one of the joys of very big planning applications involving old buildings that an awful of research is needed to support the application, and lots of computer renders need to be made to show how the old building will be adapted to its new use.

The images are often not just informative, but works of art in themselves.

The application hasn’t been approved yet, and will take a few years to be built if it is, but this gives us an idea of what to look forward to.

The following is a selection from the planning application.

Click on the images to enlarge (if viewing on a big screen).

The Past

The Present

The Future

All images are copyright Museum of London and sourced from the planning documentation.

For some photos of the building site as it is right now, go here.