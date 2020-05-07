Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Architecture 1 Comment ↓

Images have been released showing the proposed new home for the Museum of London in Smithfield, near Farringdon station.

It’s one of the joys of very big planning applications involving old buildings that an awful of research is needed to support the application, and lots of computer renders need to be made to show how the old building will be adapted to its new use.

The images are often not just informative, but works of art in themselves.

The application hasn’t been approved yet, and will take a few years to be built if it is, but this gives us an idea of what to look forward to.

The following is a selection from the planning application.

Click on the images to enlarge (if viewing on a big screen).

The Past

The site as seen in 1949

What it looked like – probably for a presentation – inside the meat market

Plans showing the railway running under the market

The Present

The isolated triangle building

Over the rooftops

The Future

Model of the new museum site

Side view of the two main museum buildings

Proposed view inside the 1960s Poultry market

Side view of the Poultry market building

Plan of the new museum site

Proposed elevation from the North

Section of the Victorian meat market building, showing undercroft and railway tunnel

Inside view of the Victorian meat market building

The basement undercroft where the permanent collection will be displayed

Another side view of the Poultry market

The soon to be pedestrianised road between the meat and poultry markets

The proposed main entrance

The Museum of London at night

All images are copyright Museum of London and sourced from the planning documentation.

For some photos of the building site as it is right now, go here.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment on “The Museum of London’s new home – past, present and future
  1. Sam says:
    7th May 2020 at 9:19 am

    I can’t wait for this to open. I’m a big fan of the existing museum but it would be wonderful to see Smithfield market brought to life again. I also think that whole area of Farringdon could do with a bit more to see and do.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*