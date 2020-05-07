A few years ago, the grand Victorian interior of Abbey Mills Pumping Station was restored, and there’s an online talk about how it was done.

Abbey Mills Pumping Station was created in the mid 19th century by the engineer Sir Joseph Bazalgette and architect, Charles F. Driver. The pumping station has an ornate cast iron interior which in the 1860’s when the pumping station opened had been decorated in an extravagant polychrome scheme.

In 2011 Thames Water commissioned research to investigate the colour scheme and in 2018 work started on recreating the decoration to reveal the full splendour of the Victorian colours.

Via an online lecture hosted by David Parr House, Saskia Huning will talk about the restoration project and introduce you to the fantastic interior of Abbey Mills Pumping station. She will describe working with Helen Hughes whose architectural paint research established the colour scheme.

Full size sample boards were prepared to help with the listed building consent and Saskia will show the progress of the project through to the completion of the colourwork on the central octagon.

Join Saskia for this online talk via Zoom – with attendance by donation to David Parr House.

To reserve a spot, go here.