Wake up sleepy heads, as the RED ARROWS are flying over London on Friday morning. According to an air traffic alert that’s just been posted, there will be a flypast over London just after 10am.

They will head in from East London, via Basildon, head over East Ham, then Westminster, heading out of London via Egham and Bracknell.

From previous experience, smokes will start around Shoreditch area, but the sight, and sound of the Red Arrows is something quite amazing even without smokes, so if you are up and out tomorrow morning and near the route, look out for the flypast.

Naturally, lock-down advice, don’t travel to see them, but their famous smokes will be visible from most of London if you can get a view of the skyline.

The full NOTAM alert reads (times are in GMT, so add an hour)

EGTT/QWVLW/IV/M/W/000/030/5223N00021W065

FORMATION TRANSIT BY RED ARROWS ACFT ROUTING: 531828N 0003303W SCAMPTON AD 0837 531347N 0002443W E OF LINCOLN 0839 531150N 0002008E INGOLDMELLS 0843 531623N 0003325E OVERSEA 0845 530615N 0004501E OVERSEA 0847 530054N 0003156E OVERSEA 0849 524521N 0004940E E OF TITTLESHALL 0852 522553N 0005826E E OF THETFORD 0855 521214N 0011510E W OF BRANDESTON 0858 513427N 0002657E VCY OF BASILDON 0906 513132N 0000310E EAST HAM 0909 513015N 0000738W WESTMINSTER 0910 512620N 0003353W EGHAM 0913 512531N 0003911W E OF BRACKNELL 0913 515734N 0005129W NE OF WINSLOW 0918 521521N 0005726W VCY OF NORTHAMPTON 0922 530825N 0004608W COLLINGHAM 0930 531828N 0003303W SCAMPTON AD 0933 FORMATION PLANS TO TRANSIT AT 250-2000FT AGL. TIMINGS, HGT AND ROUTE ARE APRX AND MAY CHANGE DUE TO WX OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS. 2020-05-0002/AS1

LOWER: Surface

UPPER: 3,000 Feet AMSL

FROM: 08 May 2020 08:30 GMT (09:30 BST)

TO: 08 May 2020 09:40 GMT (10:40 BST)