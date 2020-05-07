Posted on by ianvisits Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Wake up sleepy heads, as the RED ARROWS are flying over London on Friday morning. According to an air traffic alert that’s just been posted, there will be a flypast over London just after 10am.

They will head in from East London, via Basildon, head over East Ham, then Westminster, heading out of London via Egham and Bracknell.

From previous experience, smokes will start around Shoreditch area, but the sight, and sound of the Red Arrows is something quite amazing even without smokes, so if you are up and out tomorrow morning and near the route, look out for the flypast.

Naturally, lock-down advice, don’t travel to see them, but their famous smokes will be visible from most of London if you can get a view of the skyline.

The full NOTAM alert reads (times are in GMT, so add an hour)

EGTT/QWVLW/IV/M/W/000/030/5223N00021W065

FORMATION TRANSIT BY RED ARROWS ACFT ROUTING:
531828N 0003303W SCAMPTON AD        0837
531347N 0002443W E OF LINCOLN       0839
531150N 0002008E INGOLDMELLS        0843
531623N 0003325E OVERSEA            0845 
530615N 0004501E OVERSEA            0847 
530054N 0003156E OVERSEA            0849 
524521N 0004940E E OF TITTLESHALL   0852 
522553N 0005826E E OF THETFORD      0855 
521214N 0011510E W OF BRANDESTON    0858 
513427N 0002657E VCY OF BASILDON    0906 
513132N 0000310E EAST HAM           0909 
513015N 0000738W WESTMINSTER        0910 
512620N 0003353W EGHAM              0913
512531N 0003911W E OF BRACKNELL     0913 
515734N 0005129W NE OF WINSLOW      0918
521521N 0005726W VCY OF NORTHAMPTON 0922
530825N 0004608W COLLINGHAM         0930 
531828N 0003303W SCAMPTON AD        0933 
FORMATION PLANS TO TRANSIT AT 250-2000FT AGL. TIMINGS, HGT AND ROUTE
ARE APRX AND MAY CHANGE DUE TO WX OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS.
2020-05-0002/AS1

LOWER: Surface
UPPER: 3,000 Feet AMSL
FROM: 08 May 2020 08:30 GMT (09:30 BST)
TO: 08 May 2020 09:40 GMT (10:40 BST)

 

