On the eve of the 75th anniversary of VE Day, the Museum of London Docklands has released some photos from its online collection that show the devastating impact of WW2 on the area.

During World War II, the docks and riverside factories played a significant role in the war. However, these industrial capabilities meant it also bore the brunt of enemy attack.

London’s docks were the main target, with over 25,000 German bombs falling on the Docklands over the course of the war. By the end of World War II, the damage to the East End left much of the area in ruins. Tens of thousands of homes were uninhabitable, businesses were destroyed, and a third of the Port of London’s docks were decimated with West India Docks and St Katherine Docks suffering most of the damage.