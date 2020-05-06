Bored of being stuck at home? Own some LEGO? How about building some modernist buildings in your home?

The modernist, a magazine, gallery and shop dedicated to modernist architecture & design has teamed up with a LEGO designer, tonyblego on Instagram to offer the blueprints for a range of famous modernist buildings to construct yourself.

The blueprints to make the models can be downloaded from their shop, and cost £2 each. If you need to buy lots more white bricks, then they recommend Bricklink for those.

The range currently includes:

In London

Trellick Tower

This is quite a simple model to build with not too many specialist pieces but Tony has offered suggestions for alternatives if you don’t have specific bricks.

Tate Modern / Bankside Power Station

This is a bit more of challenging build than previous models with some parts you may or may not have.

Battersea Power Station

This is quite a simple model to build with not too many specialist pieces but Tony has even offered suggestions for alternatives if you don’t have specific bricks. You may also not have all white pieces so some of your models may look more De Stijl than Battersea in the end.

Outside London

Farnsworth House

The Farnsworth House was designed and constructed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe between 1945 and 1951 and stands as the high water mark of minimalist houses (if not the high water mark of privacy)

Longford / Esseldo cinema

Designed by Henry Elder in 1936 The Longford cinema, later the Esseldo, in Stretford, Manchester was the height of glamour, modernity and sophistication when it was opened. It has lost some of that glamour but is Grade II and remains a much loved landmark.

Bauhaus Masters House

Designed in 1925 by Walter Gropius – three pairs of near identical villas built to house the directors of the Bauhaus. Although some were destroyed in the war they have been recently reconstructed and you yourself can reconstruct your own in the comfort of your living room.



National Congress Brasilia

This is the National Congress in Brasilia designed by Oscar Niemeyer and completed in 1960. It features all the classic elements of Niemeyer buildings so some of the swoops and curves may provide a challenge to you builders and you are definitely going to need a fair few white bricks.

Have fun!