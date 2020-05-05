As people are being discouraged from going out, the pelicans are coming to your home – at least in the virtual sense. In the real sense would be scary.

On Thursday the feeding of the pelicans at St James’s Park will be shown as a live video on their Facebook page, for the first time.

You could say it’s a peli-cam.

Over 350 years ago, in 1664, the Russian ambassador presented King Charles II with two pelicans, and they’ve been a feature of the park ever since. The band of six live in St James’s Park. swimming in the lake, roosting on pelican rock, and being fed their favourite fish, roach. The resident pelicans are semi-wild, and apart from feeding and the odd vet visit, interaction with people is almost non-existent.

Normally, the pelicans tend not to wander too far from the lake but, with the park now largely empty of visitors, they have been spotted spreading out on benches and even taking a stroll on Birdcage Walk.

To watch the live stream, visit their Facebook page on Thursday 7th May at 2.30pm.