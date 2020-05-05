One of the many things that HS2 will deliver to Euston is a new London Underground entrance in a much needed location – south of the Euston Road.

At the moment, people on the south-side of the Euston Road wanting to use the London Underground have to cross two busy roads, and then head up to Euston Station, but there are plans to build a new entrance on the south side – next to the Wellcome Collection.

As that corner of the Euston Road and Gordon Street is lined with grand buildings, it’s not possible to demolish one for the new tube station entrance, so it’s going to sit right in the middle of the road.

And the road sealed off from cars.

Note – this is an artist impression, not what the end product will look like, so don’t start picking holes in the design.

The plan would see the new entrance built on Gordon Street, with links to the existing platforms at Euston Station. It may be that this would also be a public subway so people at street level can avoid the busy road, although experience at Baker Street suggests people tend to avoid subways when crossing roads unless forced to use them.

This is not just a nice to have, but with HS2 arriving, the road junctions are already pretty much at capacity for handing pedestrian crossings, so something needs to be done to cope with the increased pedestrian flow. Part of that means pedestrianising a couple of the roads outside Euston station, but also adding the new London Underground entrance on the south side of the Euston Road.

It will also be just one small part of a huge rebuild of the station, with a massive new ticket hall built alongside the current site.

The plans also call for a new subway link between Euston station and Euston Square station – creating a new hub of the Northern, Victoria and Circle/Met/Hammersmith lines.

That mainly helps reduce crowding on the Northern and Victoria lines, as people new to town who gravitate automatically to the London Underground are quite hard to persuade to walk down the road to Euston Square even when that would have been a better option for them.

Put in a pedestrian tunnel, and suddenly a lot of people arriving at Euston and heading to, say, Baker Street wont go via Oxford Circus.

Whether Euston Square will remain a separate station that’s linked to Euston – much like Bank/Monument, or merged into it is still be decided.

When HS2’s finished though, the tube tunnels under Euston will be as radically changed as the mainline station above ground.