If you’re stuck at home using video calling to keep in touch with work and friends, then TfL has produced some backgrounds to replace the bookshelf you usually sit in front of.

They include sitting in a bus, on the dangleway, standing in a very awkward location in a Crossrail tunnel, a couple from Tottenham Court road tube station, and some vintage photos, including from inside the recently decommissioned Edgware Road signal room.

You can download the backgrounds from here.

And a few I am releasing from my collection – for personal use on video calls.

For that electric meeting

The Thames Tunnel

Brompton Oratory

The Shard

Southwark Cathedral

The Connaught tunnel

And finally – transport options for when the lockdown is over