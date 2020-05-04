If you’re stuck at home using video calling to keep in touch with work and friends, then TfL has produced some backgrounds to replace the bookshelf you usually sit in front of.
They include sitting in a bus, on the dangleway, standing in a very awkward location in a Crossrail tunnel, a couple from Tottenham Court road tube station, and some vintage photos, including from inside the recently decommissioned Edgware Road signal room.
Hi Ian, I’ve borrowed your ‘lightening strike’, many thanks
I like the TfL modern version of the Lumiere bros first ever film clip of the oncoming steam train, showing an Elizabeth line train in a Crossrail tunnel. There’s a certain symmetry here.
Just need the purple one to move forward to condense the other video conferencers’ comments
And on that n…