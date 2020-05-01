A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
A busy station in the heart of the City of London, with tube and railway lines, is hardly a secret. However, behind the public areas, there are indeed secrets to be found. Caroline’s Miscellany
Coronavirus: Tube may be ‘overwhelmed’ when lockdown is lifted, report warns BBC News
Formal approval has been given by Waltham Forest council to proceed with an £18 million upgrade of Leyton tube station. ianVisits
Diary of a London Tube manager: ‘The hardest thing is not knowing which customers have coronavirus’ Financial Times
Mainline / Overground
c2c refunds: £1.5m given back to customers in lockdown Echo News
The HS2 rail project faces further delays after a judge questioned plans to tunnel through London after claims it risks “catastrophic” damage to homes. The Week
Sweden set to be within easy reach of London by sleeper train Independent
Miscellaneous
Anti-HS2 protesters are putting workers are risk by breaching social distancing guidelines near construction sites, the boss of the company developing the railway said. Guardian Series
Our reaction to Covid-19 could threaten the future of public transport Labour List
A station worker spiked her supervisor’s coffee with cleaning detergent during an ongoing feud, a court heard. Courtnews
Heidi Alexander: Given the right support we can re-fashion London’s transport systems, post-lockdown On London
Man left with fractured face after vicious ‘transphobic and homophobic’ London tube attack Pink News
And finally: In photos: the dark, grim passageway underneath Brixton railway station Brixton Buzz
Image above is from April 2019: It’s the 40th anniversary of the Jubilee line opening
