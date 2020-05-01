A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A busy station in the heart of the City of London, with tube and railway lines, is hardly a secret. However, behind the public areas, there are indeed secrets to be found. Caroline’s Miscellany

Coronavirus: Tube may be ‘overwhelmed’ when lockdown is lifted, report warns BBC News

Formal approval has been given by Waltham Forest council to proceed with an £18 million upgrade of Leyton tube station. ianVisits

Diary of a London Tube manager: ‘The hardest thing is not knowing which customers have coronavirus’ Financial Times

Mainline / Overground

c2c refunds: £1.5m given back to customers in lockdown Echo News

The HS2 rail project faces further delays after a judge questioned plans to tunnel through London after claims it risks “catastrophic” damage to homes. The Week

Sweden set to be within easy reach of London by sleeper train Independent

Miscellaneous

Anti-HS2 protesters are putting workers are risk by breaching social distancing guidelines near construction sites, the boss of the company developing the railway said. Guardian Series

Our reaction to Covid-19 could threaten the future of public transport Labour List

A station worker spiked her supervisor’s coffee with cleaning detergent during an ongoing feud, a court heard. Courtnews

Heidi Alexander: Given the right support we can re-fashion London’s transport systems, post-lockdown On London

Man left with fractured face after vicious ‘transphobic and homophobic’ London tube attack Pink News

And finally: In photos: the dark, grim passageway underneath Brixton railway station Brixton Buzz

—

Image above is from April 2019: It’s the 40th anniversary of the Jubilee line opening