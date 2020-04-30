Here’s something for person’s of a certain age to geek out about – models of 1980s computers.

Whether you were a ZX Spectrum geek, an Amstrad adorer, Commodore coveter, or an IBM user, there’s a range of models to print at home and then assemble.

All created by Rocky Bergen, an artist and designer and uploaded to his website.

Click on the computer you want, then at the bottom of each page is the download link for a pdf file you can print yourself. The cutting and assembly time being about the same as it took to load a copy of Manic Miner onto your computer back then.

It’s not as if many of us have any spare time at the moment.

They also come with several screens to use for the monitors, so whether you want Jet Pac or Ant Attack, or Horace Goes Skiing, there’s plenty to sigh over.

The whole range is here.