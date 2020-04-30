The architecture “Bake Off” returns, and this year for the first time it will be open to the general public to compete as well.

The Architecture Bake Off has been part of the London Festival of Architecture for many years. London’s architecture practices compete against each other, bringing together their architects to design and bake some of London’s best-loved buildings – in cake form.

Although the London Festival of Architecture has been postponed due to the lockdown, they’re putting on some online elements, and one of them will be a bake-at-home competition.

There will be three categories this year

Individual

For the first time this year non-architects will be able to enter the competition – this includes members of the public, but also engineers, surveyors, etc. Can you beat the architects?

Architecture Practice

One individual from the architecture practice must be selected to represent the practice and must bake the cake in their own home (but help from those in their home will be allowed).

Children’s Prize

Get children (under 13 years) thinking about architecture and the form and shape of buildings – as well as having some fun in the kitchen. The involvement of the children must be documented through the baking process as proof they’ve not received undue adult help!

Registration will be available on the LFA website from Wednesday 29th April. Entry for each category costs £5 with all entry fees going towards NHS Charities Together.

Winners

The jury will select a winner and runners up in each category. The three category winners will then be put to a public vote. LFA Benefactor Miele has offered up the touch-control VitroLine Oven, valued at £2,299 to the overall winner.