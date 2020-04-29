Historic England is calling on people across the country to share images that document their experience over the next seven days of life in “Lockdown”.

From rainbows in windows and star jumps on balconies, Historic England is asking people to share images via their website that show how we are all facing the challenges of lockdown, self-isolation and social distancing.

Running from today until Tuesday 5th May, the aim of the #PicturingLockdown project is to create a record of a week across the nation during this extraordinary moment in history.

Claudia Kenyatta, Director of Regions at Historic England said: “We are facing one of the most extraordinary moments in living memory. During this time of necessary lockdown restrictions, we are asking the public and some of our most talented contemporary artists to help us record history, whilst being careful to abide by the government’s social distancing measures.”

If you want to join in, then share submissions here and on social media via #PicturingLockdown

This is the first time the public have been asked to capture a moment in time and save it in the Historic England Archive of over 12 million photographs since the Second World War.

The Museum of London is also seeking to build up its own collection of the lockdown days.