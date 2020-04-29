Great Western Railway (GWR) has named a train in honour of the veteran who has raised more than £29 million for the NHS to mark his 100th birthday.

The Class 800 Intercity Express Train will go into service carrying its new name on Thursday – the date of Captain Tom’s 100th birthday – and will carry key workers travelling to and from work on the Great Western network.

In 2016 GWR launched a public campaign to name its new fleet of Intercity Express Trains after Great Westerners – those inspirational individuals who have shaped the Great Western network.

The new fleet celebrate these people and their legacies by bearing their names. Trains named to date include for example Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II, named by HM Queen Elizabeth in 2017, to mark 175 years since Queen Victoria became the first monarch to travel by train.