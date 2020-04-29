Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Transport News 1 Comment ↓

Great Western Railway (GWR) has named a train in honour of the veteran who has raised more than £29 million for the NHS to mark his 100th birthday.

(c) GWR

The Class 800 Intercity Express Train will go into service carrying its new name on Thursday – the date of Captain Tom’s 100th birthday – and will carry key workers travelling to and from work on the Great Western network.

In 2016 GWR launched a public campaign to name its new fleet of Intercity Express Trains after Great Westerners – those inspirational individuals who have shaped the Great Western network.

The new fleet celebrate these people and their legacies by bearing their names. Trains named to date include for example Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II, named by HM Queen Elizabeth in 2017, to mark 175 years since Queen Victoria became the first monarch to travel by train.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment on “Captain Tom Moore gets a train named after him
  1. Kevin Too says:
    29th April 2020 at 9:58 pm

    Excellent, Cptn Tom, you are a star sir 🙂

    Ian, please forgive me for plugging the fundraising site:
    https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tomswalkforthenhs

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*