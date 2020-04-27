A short film about the changing London landscape is a delightful 20 minutes slipping back in time to when men wore top hats and builders didn’t wear hard hats.

Opening with quiet empty lanes on London, only the pigeons are around as the bells ring out over the cityscape. It’s the rebuilding of London – and the birth of the Barbican.

Taking the unexpected opportunity given by the devastation of WW2, the City sought to bring people back into the centre, with a modern city within a city – the Barbican.

Footage of old cars and people, of building sites and concrete plain simple and as yet unrefined into the Barbican’s distinctive brutal style. Top hats and bowler hats. Cloth caps and carts among the Rolls Royce of the Lord Mayor arriving at Guildhall.

For all its modern appearance, the Barbican took inspiration from Georgian houses and garden squares. And there’s footage inside the flats, with such modern delights as built in ventilation and ovens, even a waste disposal unit. All the fashions of the 1960s clashing with each other in one room.

As the narrator intones in his slightly world weary voice, the old rubs along with the new quite happily.

It’s a world where the 1860s is being pulled into the 1960s, so settle down with a nice cuppa and sink into this delightful observation of a changing time.