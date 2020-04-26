Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Miscellaneous No Comments ↓

Silly question – everyone wants a tube roundel coffee table – and now there’s one available. Or will be when the lockdown ends.

This is a limited edition coffee table from the London Transport Museum which will be going on sale in July, although you can pre-order it now.

It’s made from an Indonesian hardwood, then sealed with a treatment called Osmo Raw, which protects the timber from common spillages without affecting the natural look of the table. The manufacturer is a Nottinghamshire based furniture company, Pavilion Rattan, the museum’s partner for their moquette furniture products.

It’s 100cm cross the width of the central bar, and 43 cm high.

The price is a tad painful, at £750, but not that unreasonable for a well made coffee table, and for a statement piece in the living room, it’s hard to beat.

Although, these enamel roundel tables from the same company that makes signs for the London Underground are a close contender.

