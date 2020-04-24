A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

The shortest and longest journeys between adjacent Underground stations Diamond Geezer

Teamwork on the London Underground: keeping key workers on the move at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic Thales

The UK government is set to bail out London Underground and provincial cities’ tram and train networks because a collapse in passenger numbers during the coronavirus lockdown has threatened their viability. Financial Times

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Coronavirus sees Crossrail boss bracing himself for further delays Building

Mainline / Overground

London Luton Airport ordered a second suspension of works on the Luton Direct Air-Rail Transit construction after a local pressure group alerted the council to failures to comply with Site Operating Procedures Construction Enquirer

HS2 has begun the search for contractors to design, deliver and maintain the 168 lifts and 128 escalators that will be installed across the project’s stations. Construction Index

A fleet of trains ordered for South West Trains are to be transferred to Southeastern to increase capacity on the network. ianVisits

DLR

Shutting down the DLR: Cathy Eastburn’s story Extinction Rebellion

Miscellaneous

STATIONflow, released this week on Steam, challenges players to build an effective train station. Gamespew

TfL warns of Coronavirus cash crunch ianVisits

Safety investigators have launched an inquiry into the death of a visually impaired man struck by a train after falling from a station platform. The Guardian

Workers who bought season tickets through a company offering cheaper fares have been left waiting weeks for a refund on their tickets. Telegraph (£)

And finally: How Arbroath call centre keeps London moving through coronavirus Insider

—

Image above is from April 2015: Photos from inside Down Street disused tube station