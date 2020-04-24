The London Transport Museum’s overflow depot in Acton is only open a few weekends each year – but with the lockdown in place – they’re going online instead.

The theme for the the open weekend that was due to take place tomorrow was to be all about the poster art of London Transport, and while we can’t look at the posters in the paperflesh so to speak, it’s coming to a computer instead.

From Saturday (25th April), the London Transport Museum will recreate its ‘Poster Power’ Depot Open Weekend online, launching a new hub for family activities, videos, audio recordings, blogs, quizzes and online galleries, all inspired by the Museum’s collection of transport posters.

In keeping with the ‘Poster Power’ theme planned for April’s event, activities and resources available from the Museum’s new ‘Poster Power’ hub will include behind the scenes video tours of the Depot’s art and poster stores, a recorded talk on the history of poster design from the Museum’s Head Curator, creative family activities, and new online poster galleries where virtual visitors can explore the intricate details of historic artworks up close.

The online Digital Depot will be here from Saturday morning.

The ‘Poster Power’ hub will kick-off a week-long celebration of the Museum’s poster collection on its social media channels – which will include a call out to the public to post their own recreations using household items.

The Museum’s online shop will be offering a 30% discount on all pre-printed posters until 3 May, and there’s a 20% discount on their new sporting range from here.

There will also be the chance to win gift bundles from the shop’s brand new ‘sporting range’, inspired by beautiful vintage sports posters from the Museum’s collection. Go here to enter.