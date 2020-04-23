London’s museums and galleries have been forced to close their doors, and as a result are facing a crisis of funding.

Even the museums that are free to visit rely heavily on paid exhibitions which are now covered in dust sheets, and those that charge for entry are crippled by having to close their doors. Add in the loss of income from shops and cafes and most of London’s museums are facing an financial crisis that is not of their making.

Therefore it’s a good time to think about supporting London’s cultural centres – either by a flat-out donation, or join one of the many museum membership schemes.

Museum membership not only supports the museums financially, but when the doors are finally flung open once more, as a member you get a lot of benefits back in kind – from free entry to exhibitions, discounts, private events, and some even offer private members rooms to relax in.

I’ve trawled around looking at the venues I am aware of and seeing which have a Friends Society and listed them below.

Right now is the perfect time to support a London museum.

If your favourite museum isn’t listed below, then they wont have a membership scheme, but are probably still seeking donations anyway, so support them.

However, if you fancy looking forward to a year of exclusive events at your favouite museum(s) and galleries – then click below: