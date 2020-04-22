A new TV series starts next week all about the railways, and specifically the buildings, stations, tunnels, bridges, the infrastructure that enables trains to go from here to there.

Presented by hyperactive railway historian, Tim Dunn, the TV series will roam from grand edifices in major cities to tiny rural stations serving small communities.

The series goes much further than stations though, visiting any structure that’s existence is owed to the railway: viaducts, signal boxes, tunnels, pedestrian passages, workshops, railway hotels: as well as less obvious buildings like homes, swimming pools and.. even Turkish baths.

Tim’s been able to get access to places people don’t usually get to see – including locations he’s always dreamed of visiting. As part of the filming, he wnt behind the scenes of the buildings, and along the way, he meets architects and people with passions for design and rail history.

The 10-part series runs on Tuesdays at 8pm from 28th April on Yesterday, via Sky, Freesat, Virgin Media, Freeview or catch-up on UKTV Play.