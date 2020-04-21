While the Postal Museum is closed to the public, they’ve put a video of a trip down the mail rail tunnels on their website.

It’s mainly a recreation of the public tour, so a lot of the video is from the footage shown when visitors travel past the deep postal stop, but you do also get a lot of close ups of things normally glimpsed fleetingly through the windows.

What makes the video worth watching is that you also get to see some really good footage of the train running through the tunnels, and some driver’s eye views which you would never normally get to see on a public tour.

You can watch the 10 minute film here, and maximize to full screen for all that tunnel goodness.