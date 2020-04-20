The London Transport Museum has released a new range of kitchenware based on its classic sporting posters, ianVisits is offering a 20% discount.

Mostly designed in the 1920s and 1930s they were commissioned in order to encourage people to travel to the events by public transport, and many of the designs were by some of the top graphics artists of the time. Designs that are both “of their time” and yet so well done that they are timeless classics.

Focusing on Football, Tennis, Rugby and the Boat Race, there’s a collection of cups in presentation boxes, coasters, magnets, t-shirts and tea towels.

As an opening offer, ianVisits readers can have a 20 percent discount on any purchases from the sporting range here. To get the discount, add the voucher code ianvisits20 when completing payment. The voucher is valid from today to the 10th May 2020.

Sports may have been cancelled this summer, but you can at least sip a cup of tea from a classic sporting design.