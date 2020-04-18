The burger joint, Honest Burgers has teamed up with online butchers, Turner & George to deliver burger kits to your home. And it’s for charity.

Being Honest Burgers, they setting up an “honesty box”, so you are asked to make a donation, with a suggested minimum of £35, and in exchange, you get enough meat, buns and accessories to make four burgers, and they throw in a tote bag.

That’s “4 x chopped British chuck steak & rib cap patties, 4 x British cheddar slices, Honest’s homemade red onion relish and pickles, 4 x Turner & George smoked bacon rashers, 4 x Honest burger buns.”

Proceeds from the sales will be split between three charities:

Land Workers Alliance – to provide safety gear for farmers to get back into production

Trussell Trust – a nationwide network of food banks for vulnerable people

Hospitality Action – financial and emotional support for hard hit hospitality workers

Due to the need to box up a standard package and deliver under the current lockdown conditions, they can’t make adjustments for dietary preferences.

The first 50 boxes will go on drop sale at 11am on Monday 20th April and then an additional 50 boxes will be on sale daily until Friday 25th April. Booking open on Monday at 11am here.

Delivery is free – but only within Greater London. Deliveries will be made the next day after purchase, between 8AM and 5PM, Tuesday to Friday – and between 9AM and 5PM on Saturday.