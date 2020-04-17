Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Transport News 1 Comment ↓

A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

Satellite radar reveals Crossrail tunnels under London

London Underground

London’s deputy mayor for transport, Heidi Alexander, has apologised for TfL not consulting passengers about planned changes to the Jubilee Line timetable which would have stopped trains turning around at North Greenwich during the rush hour. 853

Planning applications for major developments on London Underground station car parks could be put on hold due to coronavirus. Enfield Independent

Key workers are still being packed on to the London Underground as the network suffers from a lack of trains. Metro

‘Scared’ Tube Driver Reveals What Work Conditions Are Like During The Coronavirus Pandemic Lad Bible

Mainline / Overground

Recent figures reveal that East Croydon station has more than twice the number of racists incidents than any other station in the ELL boroughs – and the true figure might be even higher East London Lines

Contracts worth nearly £3.3 billion have been awarded to build the tunnels from Euston to Old Oak Common for the HS2 railway. ianVisits

Govia Thameslink Railway has applied special branding to three electric multiple-units in tribute to National Health Service staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Railway Gazette

Miscellaneous

The Government is in discussions about a financial support package to help TfL, which was experiencing financial difficulties even before the coronavirus hit its fare income. Transport Network

‘Heartbroken’ Sadiq Khan confirms 21 London transport workers have now died from Covid-19 Standard

And finally: A London rail technology startup has received a six figure funding package to launch an app for railway operators. BDaily

Image above is from April 2019: Satellite radar reveals Crossrail tunnels under London

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment on “London’s weekly railway news
  1. Brian Butterworth says:
    17th April 2020 at 9:36 am

    Well, it’s a nice to see my photo in the BDaily article. It’s a shame that they still owe me a “five figure sum”.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*