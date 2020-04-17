A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

London’s deputy mayor for transport, Heidi Alexander, has apologised for TfL not consulting passengers about planned changes to the Jubilee Line timetable which would have stopped trains turning around at North Greenwich during the rush hour. 853

Planning applications for major developments on London Underground station car parks could be put on hold due to coronavirus. Enfield Independent

Key workers are still being packed on to the London Underground as the network suffers from a lack of trains. Metro

‘Scared’ Tube Driver Reveals What Work Conditions Are Like During The Coronavirus Pandemic Lad Bible

Mainline / Overground

Recent figures reveal that East Croydon station has more than twice the number of racists incidents than any other station in the ELL boroughs – and the true figure might be even higher East London Lines

Contracts worth nearly £3.3 billion have been awarded to build the tunnels from Euston to Old Oak Common for the HS2 railway. ianVisits

Govia Thameslink Railway has applied special branding to three electric multiple-units in tribute to National Health Service staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Railway Gazette

Miscellaneous

The Government is in discussions about a financial support package to help TfL, which was experiencing financial difficulties even before the coronavirus hit its fare income. Transport Network

‘Heartbroken’ Sadiq Khan confirms 21 London transport workers have now died from Covid-19 Standard

And finally: A London rail technology startup has received a six figure funding package to launch an app for railway operators. BDaily

