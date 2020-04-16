Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Architecture No Comments ↓

Even though London’s annual architectural feast / chance to peer in people’s private homes (delete as appropriate) is not due until the middle of September, you can already place pre-orders for the printed guide.

And assuming of course that the virus has buggered off by then.

I always buy a copy, partly because the event is a charity and buying the guide helps fund the Open House event, but mainly because I usually get a day or two to scour the guide and hunt down all those juicy venues that will need tickets – before they are publicised on the website and “sell out” within minutes.

It also acts as a handy “things to see from the outside” guide for the rest of the year if I am visiting a place for a random wander round.

Order it before the end of this month, and it’ll cost just £7 — from here, after that it goes up to £8.50.

The guide is sent out around mid-August.

