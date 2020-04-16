They tried pushing it back to later in the year, but the virus has struck at the heart of olde England and the Dunmow Flitch Trials have been delayed by a year.

The Dunmow Flitch trials date back to around 1100, and one-and-off, they’ve taken place regularly every few years since then — and in the trial, if a married couple can prove to a court that they are very happily married, then they are awarded a huge flitch of bacon as a prize.

Normally it takes every fourth year – and was due to take place in a few weeks time, but with the ongoing uncertainty, they’ve sensibly delayed it for a year.

The new date is Saturday 10th July 2021. All tickets already purchased will be automatically carried forward, but you can contact them for a refund if you’ve bought a ticket already.

The delay also gives them more time to fatten the pigs to be the trophies in the trial.