Contracts worth nearly £3.3 billion have been awarded to build the tunnels from Euston to Old Oak Common for the HS2 railway.

The contract was awarded to a joint venture company, Skanska Costain Strabag, (SCSJV) to commence full detailed design and construction of major tunnels in the approach to the London terminus at Euston station.

The companies estimate that this contract will create 6,000 jobs. This is made up of 1,500 in the joint venture and over 4,800 in the supply chain.

Of the first section’s 8 km, 7.3 km will be in a twin bored tunnel constructed using tunnel boring machines (TBMs), with an internal diameter of 7.65 m. Lot S2 (Northolt Tunnels) is 16.3 km long. 13.7 km will be in a twin bored tunnel with an 8.80 m internal diameter, and the remainder will be in cut-and-cover tunnels.

The contract is just one of a four that were awarded today after HS2 marked the next step for the project after issuing ‘Notice to proceed’ to the companies that will undertake construction on Britain’s new railway.

Works under way at the moment as Phase One have focused on undertaking scheme design and site preparation (including pricing and scoping) for the civils work. The ‘Notice to proceed’ marks the formal approval for the project to begin the construction phase and HS2 is now entering Phase Two of the main works civils contracts, with each held by a specific joint-venture.

Other contracts include the 80km section between the Chilterns to Warwickshire, awarded to Eiffage Genie Civil, Kier Infrastructure , BAM Nuttall, Ferrovial Agroman (EKBF).

Also awarded is the £5 billion contract for the 90km stretch between the Long Itchington Wood Green tunnel in the south to the West Coast Main Line tie-in near Litchfield in the north with a major junction into central Birmingham at Curzon Street – given to Balfour Beatty and VINCI.

The joint venture of Balfour Beatty, VINCI and SYSTRA was awarded the construction management contract for the £1 billion Old Oak Common station back in 2019.