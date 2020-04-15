Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Miscellaneous 3 Comments ↓

With so many garden centres closed at the moment, there’s a risk that a lot of plants would have to be thrown on a compost heap – but now they can be delivered to your home instead.

A collective, PlantSavers was swiftly set up and brings together a large number of garden centres and then bundles up plants for sale and delivery to homes.

They only source plants from struggling nurseries that are most likely to go to waste. It’s timely as this is about the time many people would be looking to shop for plants, so garden centres are overflowing.

To keep things simple, and to account for the fact that they can’t always be entirely sure what each garden centre has in stock at any specific time – there are three bundles available.

£25 – at least seven plants and 20 litres of compost

£35 – at least 12 plants and 20 litres of compost

£50 – at least 19 plants and 40 litres of compost.

Delivery is included.

They currently deliver throughout London, and some parts of the home counties — to place an order, go here, delivery is currently 7-10 days.

They’re also now selling compost on its own – here.

3 comments on “Garden centre collective delivering plants to the home
  1. Nick says:
    15th April 2020 at 4:21 pm

    Have you received some plants from them? What was the quality like?

    Reply
  2. John B says:
    15th April 2020 at 5:53 pm

    Nice idea, but they don’t seem to get into zones 5-6 much.

    Reply

