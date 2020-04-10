As the “last chance to see” Tutankhamun exhibition in London has closed to the public, they’ve released a video of it for those who missed out.

It’s rather glossy, and can almost be looked at as a four and a half minute trailer for a movie rather than a museum exhibition video. But that’s really in keeping with the exhibition, which, wisely I think, didn’t focus on the facts and went for the bling factor of the objects on display.

It’s all showbiz and glamour, and the factual history can come another day.

That said, they say that they’ll explore the artefacts included in detail over the next few days.

There’s a few items on their website already, or just watch the video for a fast walkthrough of the exhibition.