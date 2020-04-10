A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Bromley by Bow tube station upgrade (almost) finished Diamond Geezer

Wrestling rodents! Mice filmed fighting on London Underground platform ITV

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

The Unite union has called Balfour Beatty “cruel” for carrying out a redundancy process for around 30 M&E workers at its Crossrail site at Whitechapel during the crisis. Construction Worker

Mainline / Overground

Disabled pharmacy worker ‘was denied rail assistance three times’ Disability News

A critic of HS2 has called on the Government to stop preparatory work for the project at London Euston until the design plans have been rethought. Transport Xtra

Miscellaneous

Fourteen London transport workers die as Sadiq Khan comes under pressure over protective masks and gloves ITV

An investigation has been started by the RSPCA after an Underground train passenger reported seeing a pet dog being badly mistreated on the Central Line at Bethnal Green. East London Advertiser

Trainline said on Thursday it would cut its monthly operating costs and capital expenditure to £8-9 million to help weather an extended downturn, Financial Post

And finally: Rolls-Royce vs. the sleeper train: a race from London to Edinburgh Yahoo News

—

Image above is from Jan 2013: Baker Street Underground Station made out of Lego