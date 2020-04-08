Carters, the Victorian steam fair has cold boilers due the lockdown and wont be travelling in the near future – but you can still have the fun of the fair at home.
Like most entertainments that have had to shut-down, they’ve turned to alternative ideas to keep the bills paid, so they’ve set up an online shop to sell some of their other non-funfair items, from books and posters to having your own painted fun fair sign.
Posters cost £5 each and art in classic Victorian styles.
More personalised though, their sign painters who usually spend the months touching up their rides and signs will made a sign for you.
Range from £150 upwards depending on the size you want.
Your name on a ride – For a higher price, you can have your name on an Austin or a Dodgem car in their license plates for the next five years, or on the neck of one of their galloping horses.
There’s also a range of books about the history of this modern travelling Victorian steam fair.
All to keep the fun of the fair going until the fair can start travelling once more.
Leave a Reply