Carters, the Victorian steam fair has cold boilers due the lockdown and wont be travelling in the near future – but you can still have the fun of the fair at home.

Like most entertainments that have had to shut-down, they’ve turned to alternative ideas to keep the bills paid, so they’ve set up an online shop to sell some of their other non-funfair items, from books and posters to having your own painted fun fair sign.

Posters cost £5 each and art in classic Victorian styles.

Tote bags are £10 each.

More personalised though, their sign painters who usually spend the months touching up their rides and signs will made a sign for you.

Range from £150 upwards depending on the size you want.

Your name on a ride – For a higher price, you can have your name on an Austin or a Dodgem car in their license plates for the next five years, or on the neck of one of their galloping horses.

There’s also a range of books about the history of this modern travelling Victorian steam fair.

All to keep the fun of the fair going until the fair can start travelling once more.