If you were to wander though the Natural History Museum shop (currently closed of course), then you might spy some really quite astonishing 3D pictures. Being this venue, they’re of dinosaurs, and frankly, rather garish for your correspondent, but absolutely ideal for children.

And why am I writing about them – because of the 3D effect, it’s amazing. I mean, really amazing. Not that you can see if on a webpage – you need to hold them in your hand to be wowed. As someone who grew up with 3D glasses and the early promise of holograms, to see something so exceptionally 3D like in depth, without any glasses or clever gadgets is jaw dropingly amazing.

It’s actually possible that a child will look at them, but not be wowed by the 3D depth, for they are too young to know that it’s unusual, but they’ll probably still love the overall image.

And adults may grimace a bit at the design, but will stop every time they walk past and gasp just a little bit at the effect.

The Natural History Museum don’t seem to have them on their online shop, but smaller ones are available on Amazon – but I suspect the 3D effect works much better in the bigger poster designs, which, when the NHM opens again, are £5 each.