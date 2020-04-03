A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Bakerloo line extension in jeopardy due to COVID-19 crisis SE1

Mainline / Overground

Two train companies, GWR and Southeastern have had their franchises extended after the government made a direct award contract to the two operators. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

A commuter told TfL workers he had coronavirus before spraying a ‘stinging’ liquid in their eyes, a court heard. CourtNews

Network Rail respond after iconic mural of Millwall legend Neil Harris at The Den disappears News at Den

Hidden London – Moorgate London Inheritance

Thousands of small businesses in railway arches are being given a rent-free three months’ grace to get them through the pandemic crisis. East London Advertiser

How the London Underground tried to extend the Bakerloo line to Dartford ianVisits

Photo feature: the railway arches of Ridgway Road, Loughborough Junction, south London Brixton Buzz

As coronavirus sends TfL’s revenues plummeting, is it time to look for better ways to fund London’s transport system? Centre for London

A look at TfL’s commercial sites to rent Diamond Geezer

A message of support for the NHS has been painted on an railway bridge known for its graffiti. BBC News

And finally: Three housemates have re-created their morning commute while stuck at home – by using their shower as a London Underground carriage LadBible

—

Image above is from Nov 2018: The DLR is getting a new station and more trains