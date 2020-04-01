Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Uncategorised No Comments ↓

A grand late Victorian building in the City of London is notable for having three camels on the front. This is Peek House, built between 1881-5 as the head office of Peek Bros, an importer of tea, coffee and spices, with the three camels representing each trade.

Peek Bros was set up in 1823 by three brothers, Richard, William and James, as a London tea merchant, and at their peak, represented around 5 percent of the London tea trade.

They eventually commissioned Peek House as their head office, and the company traded until 1978, although not formally dissolved as a company until 2004.

The building they commissioned has a number of Graeco-Egyptian details around, such as the main door and some of the decorative flourishes, but it’s the camels that it’s best known for.

They were carved by the sculptor William Theed, the younger, who was known for his mostly royal commissions, so quite a coup for this office building to get him to do the work. The coup being even more surprising considering that the carving is not even original work, but a copy of Peek Bros’ existing trademark.

If you look very carefully at the the ground under the middle camel, you might spot something — the bones of a dead camel.

