An exhibition space in North Greenwich has a scale model of what the area could look like in the future – and it seems to be modeled on a Science Fiction show.

Rather than the usual fare of showing scale models in beige plastic, they’ve gone for glass. Lots of glass, maybe to obscure the fact that the buildings are so closely packed together than solid models would show a lot of dark canyons.

So they go for glass, and the end result is that if North Greenwich were built as it’s shown, it would look like it came straight off the set of a science-fiction TV show – probably Minbar from Babylon 5.

It’s a bit weird frankly, but if you’re into scale models of cities, then pay a visit to the Now Gallery outside North Greenwich tube station.

They also removed the Cable Car from the model, if not from the computer render images. Other public models of London can be found at the Building Centre and the City Centre.