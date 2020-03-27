A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

London Underground journeys fall by 70% due to coronavirus as commuters stay home to curb Covid-19 spread Standard

Mind the gap: London tube crush pits minister against mayor Reuters

London Underground services will be cut even further once more staff become ill or self-isolate due to the coronavirus, Sadiq Khan has warned. ITV

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Coronavirus Will Cause Further Crossrail Delay, Admits Sadiq Khan Londonist

All Crossrail, and TfL construction sites are being shut-down during the Coronavirus pandemic. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Former signallers are being asked to return to the railways across the south of England in a bid to help key workers during the coronavirus crisis. BBC News

An A&E nurse has accused Southeastern rail bosses of ‘cashing in’ by scrapping cheaper fares into London during the coronavirus outbreak. London Economic

Rail franchises are to be suspended for the next six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the train operating companies offered a London Overground style operating license. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Coronavirus: Thousands of rail arch tenants will go out of business without rent cancellation, landlord told Hackney Gazette

500 British Transport Police officers deployed to remind Tube and rail passengers of non-essential travel ban Standard

And finally: How To Apply For A Rail Ticket Refund Amid Coronavirus HuffPost

