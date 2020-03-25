Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Random No Comments ↓

Gibsons, a family-owned jigsaw puzzle and board game company says that it has signed an extended deal to release London Underground themed games.

The deal follows record sales of their London Underground inspired card game, Mind the Gap, which was first launched in 2017. Due to its success, Gibsons are growing their TfL licensed collection with the release of four jigsaw puzzles this Spring, followed by two brand new games and additional puzzles later in the year.

The jigsaw puzzles will be available in 250, 500 and 1000 pieces and feature the Underground maps and roundels, as well as a selection of graphics from Transport for London’s poster archive. Made in the UK, the jigsaws will be manufactured using the 100% recycled board and FSC approved paper.

The two new games have been developed in collaboration with talented game designers. They give fans the opportunity to competitively build Zone 1 of the tube map or race across London visiting famous stations while completing tasks along the way.

