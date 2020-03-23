2048 is a frustratingly easy game to learn that is both deeply addictive and actually quite annoying.

Quite simply, match up any two symbols/numbers/whatevers, and they fuse to form a single higher rank whatever, and you keep fusing matching symbols until you reach the very last possible one.

We all need a diversion right now, so here’s a version of that 2048 game, and it is based on the TfL roundels — obviously!

Work your way through the trains, the buses, the road transport right to the end if you ever get there, to a roundel that few people will have seen yet.

To play the game — click here

Good luck!