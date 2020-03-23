There may be sharks in the Regents Canal near Haggerston — later this year, and it’s art.

Not real sharks sadly/fortunately (delete depending on preference), but sharks, that sing, on a barge, while giving lectures.

Yes, it’s definitely art.

The sharks are one of five shortlisted ideas for an art installation by the Architecture Foundation as part of their annual art installation on the canal.

One is a floating bridge, which is said to be a “place of contemplation”, somehow. Another is a floating community garden, which will presumably be removed around the time people get used to having a garden. Another is utterly baffling, while the fourth is a floating tea house based on Japanese designs.

But, I really hope the singing sharks win.

Coronavirus permitting, there could be sharks on a barge this summer.